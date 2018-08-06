Garver is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver will give way to Bobby Wilson behind the dish after starting three of the previous four games at backstop, going 1-for-11 (.091) over that stretch. The 27-year-old is hitting a fine .259/.338/.396 across 73 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories