Garver (head) is not in the lineup against the Royals on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Garver will receive a day off after leaving Wednesday's game following a shot to his catching mask in the second inning. Though he appears to have sidestepped any sort of concussion-related symptoms, manager Paul Molitor will refrain from thrusting him back into the lineup Thursday night. In his absence, Chris Gimenez will handle the catching duties and bat ninth.

More News
Our Latest Stories