Garver (knee) is 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in two games since returning from injury.

The catching prospect broke out with 17 homers and a .928 OPS at Triple-A Rochester last year. He's been slow out of the gate this spring (1-for-11 with a home run), but hopefully he can get back on track now that he's healthy again. Garver is expected to start the season as Jason Castro's backup behind the plate.