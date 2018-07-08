Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Garver began the Twins rout of the Orioles by blasting his fourth home run of the season off Alex Cobb in the fifth inning. He now has two home runs in his last four games, prior to which he had not hit a home run since April 28. His ability to draw walks gives him some value in on-base percentage leagues, but otherwise, there's not much fantasy appeal for Garver besides consistent playing time.