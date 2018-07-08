Twins' Mitch Garver: Hits fourth home run
Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.
Garver began the Twins rout of the Orioles by blasting his fourth home run of the season off Alex Cobb in the fifth inning. He now has two home runs in his last four games, prior to which he had not hit a home run since April 28. His ability to draw walks gives him some value in on-base percentage leagues, but otherwise, there's not much fantasy appeal for Garver besides consistent playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start