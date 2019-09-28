Twins' Mitch Garver: Hits two doubles

Garver went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and a pair of doubles in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Garver scored half of his team's runs in the 4-3 win. He's continued his remarkable season at the plate, slugging .630 and hitting 31 homers, good for second among all catchers and blowing his previous career high of seven out of the water.

More News
Our Latest Stories