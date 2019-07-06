Twins' Mitch Garver: Homers in hit parade
Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double, three runs scored and a walk during Friday's 15-6 win over the Rangers.
Garver notched back-to-back multi-hit games by leading off the second inning with a double before launching a solo home run to right-center in the seventh in what was an offensive onslaught from the league's top offense. As one of four Twins' hitters to reach base three times in the contest, the 28-year-old now has two home runs, seven hits, seven RBI and six runs scored in his past five games. Since returning from a heel injury in late June, the catcher's main competition for playing time has been teammate Jason Castro, the left-handed bat who steals starts against right-handed pitching. Garver owns an impressive 1.230 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and also has been slashing .359/.405/.718 on the road. Despite the occasional rest, Garvis is still producing top-tier fantasy value at the catcher position, featuring a .291 batting average with 13 home runs, 35 RBI and 33 runs scored.
