Twins' Mitch Garver: Homers, reaches base three times

Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Athletics.

Garver took Brett Anderson deep to lead off the bottom half of the first inning, recording his 17th home run of the season. He's started six of eight games since the All-Star break, smacking four home runs in that span. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign, hitting .294/.378/.638 across 201 plate appearances.