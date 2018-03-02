Garver's MRI on his right knee revealed no structural damage and he hopes to return to game action this weekend, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He tweaked his knee during Wednesday's game and the routine tests did not reveal anything that would keep him sidelined for long. Garver seems to be close to a lock to make the big-league roster as the backup catcher. He slashed .291/.387/.541 with 17 home runs in 88 games at Triple-A last year as a 26-year-old. Much of that production was likely just the product of an older hitter feasting on minor-league pitching, but given how barren the offensive landscape at the catching position is, he's worth a flyer in deeper two-catcher formats. He could hit double-digit home runs with a low batting average.