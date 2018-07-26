Garver went 4-for-6 with a pair of runs and five RBI in Wednesday's extra-innings win against the Blue Jays.

Garver was trouble for the Jays throughout the game. He grabbed an RBI single in the second, a solo homer in the sixth, another RBI single in the eighth and a two-RBI double in the 11th. The game increased his OPS by 40 points, up from .727 to .767. He's started to look like a solid offensive catcher in his first full season, hitting .270 with five homers in 64 games.