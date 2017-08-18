Garver will be called up by the Twins from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

The backstop's former collegiate coach congratulated him, and his family is traveling to watch his debut, so that's just as good confirmation as any. He has smashed opposing pitching with a .291/.387/.541 line with 17 home runs and 45 RBI across 372 plate appearances for the Red Wings. Upon his arrival, Garver, 26, will be listed as the third catcher (if the Twins keep Chris Gimenez) but may have the inside track as the majority designated hitter, especially if Robbie Grossman (thumb) is placed on the disabled list.