Garver was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade right intercostal strain Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garver exited Wednesday's game against the Brewers with a right side injury, but the injury is apparently relatively serious since he'll be sidelined for at least 10 days. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list. Ryan Jeffers' contract was selected by the Twins in a corresponding move, and he'll start behind the dish Thursday.