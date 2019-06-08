Twins' Mitch Garver: Launches 10th homer

Garver went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

His two-run shot off Matt Boyd in the third inning got the Minnesota offense rolling, and he chipped in an RBI single in the ninth for good measure. Garver had been scuffling since coming off the IL, going 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts in four games, but Friday's performance boosted his slash line on the year back up to .320/.405/.701 with 10 homers and 24 RBI in only 30 contests.