Twins' Mitch Garver: Launches 10th homer
Garver went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.
His two-run shot off Matt Boyd in the third inning got the Minnesota offense rolling, and he chipped in an RBI single in the ninth for good measure. Garver had been scuffling since coming off the IL, going 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts in four games, but Friday's performance boosted his slash line on the year back up to .320/.405/.701 with 10 homers and 24 RBI in only 30 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...