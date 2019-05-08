Garver went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Garver crushed the 424-foot shot to left center in the sixth inning to provide the Twins with some much needed insurance runs. The 28-year-old now has five three-hit games this season and is slashing .367/.424/.783 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in only 60 at-bats.