Twins' Mitch Garver: Leaves after tip hits mask

Garver left Monday's game against the Tigers after taking a foul tip off his mask, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The exact nature and severity of Garver's injury are not yet clear. Willians Astudillo was called in to take his place behind the plate and would be in line to split time with Jason Castro should Garver require an extended absence.

