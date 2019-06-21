Twins' Mitch Garver: Leaves with heel soreness

Garver was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals due to left heel soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver will be considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's contest. Jason Castro or Willians Astudillo would be in line to draw the start behind the dish Friday if Garver is unable to go.

