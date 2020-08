Garver was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with right side soreness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was seen clutching his right side after striking out during the sixth inning, and he was replaced by Alex Avila for the following frame. The Twins were already trailing 8-1, so the team may simply be exercising caution while facing a significant deficit. Regardless, Garver should be considered day-to-day until the team indicates the severity of the injury.