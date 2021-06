Manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver (groin) is being evaluated at a local hospital after leaving Tuesday's game and won't "be catching for awhile," Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old was initially diagnosed with a bruised left groin after being struck by a foul tip during the first inning Tuesday, but it appears he may be dealing with a more serious injury. Garver will be headed to the injured list if his manager's comments prove accurate.