Garver (groin) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garver has rejoined the team in Chicago, but he isn't starting in Monday's matinee. However, manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the 30-year-old will be back in the lineup for the second game. Baldelli said Sunday that Garver is feeling "really good" after he went 4-for-16 during his four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.