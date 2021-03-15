Garver went 2-for-3 in Sunday's spring training win over Boston. He's hitting .364 (4-for-11) with a home run this spring.
After last year's injury-plagued season (intercostal strain), Garver has looked back in form at the plate this season showing his 2019 power. He had a 109.6 mph average exit velocity on Sunday, according to Baseball Savant, for example. Garver went from hitting 31 home runs with a .630 SLG in 2019, to struggling with injuries, being lost at the plate, and slugging just .264 in 2020. The Twins are likely to limit Garver's playing time to keep him fresh. He'll likely split playing time with Ryan Jeffers, even though both hit right-handed.