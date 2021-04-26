Garver is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Ryan Jeffers behind home plate for the fourth time in six games, Garver may be Option 1B at catcher for the Twins at this point. Though Jeffers is only a modest upgrade from Garver defensively, that may be enough to give him the edge in playing time while Garver's struggles at the dish from 2020 have carried over to the new season. Garver has struck out in 24 of his 53 plate appearances (45.3 percent), and his 5.7 percent walk rate would be the lowest mark of his career.