Garver (concussion) entered Wednesday's 11-4 win over the White Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, fouling out to left field in his lone at-bat. He stayed in the game to play first base in the top of the ninth.

Garver's appearance marked his first game action since Sept. 12 after he had been embedded in the MLB's concussion protocol. The fact that Garver was summoned from the bench Wednesday suggests that he's passed all phases of the protocol and will face no limitations going forward, though the Twins may be reluctant to use him behind the plate, where he would seemingly be more susceptible to a setback. Minnesota might be more willing to deploy Garver in the lineup at first base or designated hitter over their final five games of the season, however.