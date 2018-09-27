Twins' Mitch Garver: Makes first appearance in two weeks
Garver (concussion) entered Wednesday's 11-4 win over the White Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, fouling out to left field in his lone at-bat. He stayed in the game to play first base in the top of the ninth.
Garver's appearance marked his first game action since Sept. 12 after he had been embedded in the MLB's concussion protocol. The fact that Garver was summoned from the bench Wednesday suggests that he's passed all phases of the protocol and will face no limitations going forward, though the Twins may be reluctant to use him behind the plate, where he would seemingly be more susceptible to a setback. Minnesota might be more willing to deploy Garver in the lineup at first base or designated hitter over their final five games of the season, however.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....