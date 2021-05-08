Garver was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with right shoulder inflammation, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver was replaced by Ben Rortvedt behind the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Twins later revealed that his departure was due to a right shoulder issue. Garver went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a strikeout prior to leaving the game. The 30-year-old is considered day-to-day, but Rortvedt and Willians Astudillo could fill in at catcher if Garver misses additional time.