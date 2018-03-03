Garver (knee) may not return to action until Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver tweaked his knee in Wednesday's game against the Astros. The injury is reportedly minor and an MRI revealed no structural damage. He had hoped to return to game action this weekend, but that appears likely to be delayed by a few days. Still, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day and should be ready to serve as the Twins' backup catcher.

