Garver could see time in left field, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While he wasn't making any concrete lineup plans, manager Paul Monitor said he wouldn't hesitate to put Garver in left field if the situation arose. Garver does have some slight experience in the outfield, starting 14 games there this season with Triple-A Rochester despite never playing there in any lower levels.

