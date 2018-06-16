Garver is on the bench Saturday against Cleveland.

Garver has been the Twins' primary catcher since Jason Castro went down with season-ending knee surgery, though his fantasy value has been minimal. He's hit just .228 with a pair of homers in 41 games. Bobby Wilson, who starts Saturday, isn't much of a threat to Garvers' job, however, as he's hitting a mere .157.

