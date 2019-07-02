Twins' Mitch Garver: Not in lineup

Garver is not starting Tuesday against Oakland.

Garver sits for the third time in four games. He finished June with a respectable .724 OPS, a fine number for a catcher but far below the 1.161 mark he posted in March and April and his 1.166 OPS in the month of May. Jason Castro starts behind the plate in his absence.

