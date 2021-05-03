site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Not starting Monday
Garver isn't starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Garver went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Royals. Ben Rortvedt will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
