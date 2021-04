Garver is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Garver started behind the plate on Opening Day, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. Ryan Jeffers gets the nod Saturday. The expected playing-time split between the two catchers may take a few more games to figure out, but the fact that Jeffers is already starting the second game of the year despite the Twins getting Friday off may hint towards something close to a 50-50 split.