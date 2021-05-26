site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garver isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Garver had gone 4-for-9 with three doubles, three runs, two RBI and four walks in the last three games. Willians Astudillo will start at catcher and bat seventh.
