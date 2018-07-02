Garver is not starting Monday against the Brewers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garver will sit in favor of Bobby Wilson for the seventh time in the Twins' last 11 games. Garver's .262/.329/.376 slash line is unremarkable, but it's far better than Wilson's .132/.218/.235, so it would be a surprise if Wilson were to claim the starting job.

More News
Our Latest Stories