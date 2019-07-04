Twins' Mitch Garver: On bench Thursday

Garver is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's.

Garver will take a seat in favor of Jason Castro after starting Wednesday -- alternating starts is pretty much standard procedure for these two. With a .286 average, 12 homers, 30 runs and 34 RBI, Garver has been a top-10 catcher in terms of earned fantasy value so far this season.

