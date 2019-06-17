Twins' Mitch Garver: Out again Monday

Garver is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garver will head to the bench for a second straight game as Jason Castro picks up another start behind the dish in his place Monday. In 10 appearances since returning from the IL, Garver is 10-for-37 (.270) with two homers and nine RBI.

