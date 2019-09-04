Twins' Mitch Garver: Out again Wednesday

Garver (jaw) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Normally, Garver would be leading off with a lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) due up for the opposition, but he's still dealing with the effects of a foul tip to the mask. He emerged from Monday's game with a sore jaw but is considered day-to-day. Willians Astudillo will catch Wednesday with Max Kepler atop the batting order.

