Garver has missed five straight games with a concussion, La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reports.

He left Wednesday's game after taking a foul ball off his mask and concussion symptoms surfaced over the weekend. It is unclear if or when Garver will be able to return this season. In the meantime, Willians Astudillo and Chris Gimenez will split time behind the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories