Garver went 1-for-1 with three walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

He's now gone yard three times in his last four starts, pushing Garver's slash line to an eye-popping .364/.440/.788 through 21 games with eight homers and 16 RBI. Jason Castro just recovered from an elbow bruise and Willians Astudillo is close to returning from a hamstring strain, but even when all three are healthy it could be tough for manager Rocco Baldelli to take Garver out of the lineup.