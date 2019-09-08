Twins' Mitch Garver: Powers offense with two homers

Garver went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Indians.

Garver provided an early lead with his first inning solo shot and then came through again in the seventh with a three-run blast to put the Twins ahead for good. The 28-year-old continued his breakout campaign and has a .275/.364/.634 slash line with 28 home runs and 61 RBI in only 313 plate appearances.