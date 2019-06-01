Twins' Mitch Garver: Ready to return from IL

Garver (ankle) caught a full game behind the plate Friday for Double-A Pensacola and is likely to be activated from the 10-day IL shortly, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He could be activated from the IL as soon as Saturday. He's been playing in rehab games since Monday as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

