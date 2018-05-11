Twins' Mitch Garver: Receives breather
Garver is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Garver will be stationed on the bench following two straight starts behind the plate. Bobby Wilson will catch Lance Lynn and bat ninth during Friday's affair.
