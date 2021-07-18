Garver (groin) will join the Twins in Chicago early next week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team hasn't decided on Garver's date of activation, but the series starts Monday, so Garver could return in a day or two. Baldelli also said Garver is feeling "really good". He is hitting .250 with two walks and three strikeouts in 16 at-bats during his rehab assignment.