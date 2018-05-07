Twins' Mitch Garver: Remains on bench Monday
Garver is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Garver was expected to handle the bulk of catching duties with Jason Castro (knee) on the disabled list, but he'll head to the bench for a second straight game while Bobby Wilson picks up another start behind the dish Monday. It's unclear if Garver is dealing with an injury or if the Twins expect to proceed with Wilson as their primary backstop until Castro is healthy, but it may be something worth monitoring. The 27-year-old is hitting .250/.302/.450 with two homers through 43 plate appearances this season.
