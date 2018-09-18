Garver (concussion) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with a concussion after taking a foul ball off his mask. The backstop is apparently still dealing with some concussion symptoms, leaving his possible return date murky. Chris Gimenez is starting behind the dish in his place Tuesday.

