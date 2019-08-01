Twins' Mitch Garver: Resting for day game

Garver is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Garver will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-5 with two runs, three RBI and his 20th home run of the season in Wednesday's 7-4 win. Jason Castro will spell Garver behind the plate as the Twins and Marlins wrap up their series with a day game.

