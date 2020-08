Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After an 0-for-5 showing in Saturday's 9-6 loss, Garver's batting average has now slipped below .100 over 32 at-bats on the season. Alex Avila will catch Jose Berrios in the series finale and could see more work if Garver fails to break out of the offensive funk in the near future.