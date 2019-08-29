Twins' Mitch Garver: Resting Thursday

Garver is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garver is just getting a routine breather after starting behind the plate in the night game Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 with his 24th home run of the season and two RBI in the Twins' 8-2 win. Jason Castro will spell him at catcher and work in a battery with Jose Berrios.