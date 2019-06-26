Twins' Mitch Garver: Retreats to bench

Garver is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garver went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rays, but he'll give way to Jason Castro behind the dish Wednesday as the Twins ease him back into action after he missed three games over the weekend due to a heel injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories