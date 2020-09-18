Garver (right intercostal strain) had a setback after getting hit below the belt with a foul ball while catching at Minnesota's alternate training camp in St. Paul, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver has been on the injured list since Aug. 19 and it was thought he could return this week, but his additional injury set him back. It sounds like he could be activated next week when the Twins return from a seven-game road trip. However, with three catchers on the roster and rookie Ryan Jeffers playing well, he may be limited to a reserve role.