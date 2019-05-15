Twins' Mitch Garver: Sidelined Wednesday

Garver (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Garver's absence is entirely unsurprising after he exited Tuesday's contest with a high left ankle sprain, which he sustained in a home-plate collision. The Twins have thus far held off on moving Garver to the injured list, but that could become a more realistic outcome if he fails to demonstrate much meaningful progress heading into the weekend. Jason Castro will step in to handle catching duties in the series finale.

