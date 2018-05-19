Twins' Mitch Garver: Sits again Saturday
Garver is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers, source reports.
Since Jason Castro went down with a season-ending knee injury on May 5, Garver has started six times, with Saturday's starter Bobby Wilson getting the nod in seven games. The playing time breakdown between the pair is not yet clear, though Garver's .254/.309/.413 line would seem to give him an edge over Wilson's .158/.182/.368.
