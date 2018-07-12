Twins' Mitch Garver: Sits again Thursday
Garver is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Garver is set for a second straight day off, as left-hander Blake Snell toes the rubber for Tampa Bay. Bobby Wilson will bat ninth and handle the catching duties during the series opener.
