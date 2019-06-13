Twins' Mitch Garver: Sits Thursday
Garver is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mariners.
The slugging catcher will sit for the fourth time in 10 games since coming off the injured list. He is hitting .296 with one home run and 13 strikeouts over that stretch. Jason Castro will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
